Entree Resources says committed to fulfilling obligation under Mongolian law

The Company is committed to fulfilling any obligation it has under applicable Mongolian law to share with the State of Mongolia up to 34% of the economic benefit derived by the Company from its interest in the Entree/Oyu Tolgoi JV property. CEO Stephn Scott commented, “Following the June 2024 election, we have met with Government officials to reaffirm that commitment. Entree is deeply invested in Mongolia. We have had operations and employees in-country since 2002. We have a scholarship program to provide financial support to students enrolled in undergraduate programs in geology, mining engineering, and environmental science in Mongolian universities, which we are continually expanding. While these things are important, we believe the most beneficial thing we can do for the people of Mongolia is resolve the longstanding issues surrounding the Entree/Oyu Tolgoi JV. Through consolidation of Oyu Tolgoi project license ownership in OTLLC, payment of associated license transfer taxes to the Government, and clearly defined life-of-mine rights and obligations, we can reduce the risk of future delays to lateral development work and establish a clear contractual foundation upon which Entree can share 34% of its economic benefit with the State. Achieving commercial production from Lift 1 Panel 1 as quickly as possible is in the best interests of all stakeholders.”

