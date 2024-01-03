Entravision In Sales Partnership With Snap

(RTTNews) - Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC), an advertising solution, media and technology company, Wednesday entered into a sales partnership with Snap Inc. to enhance Snapchat's business opportunities in emerging markets like South Korea, Vietnam and Philippines.

The partnership will also help brands and advertisers in APAC to reach customers across the world through Snapchat, the company said in a statement.

Currently, Entravision's stock is moving down 0.99%, to $4 on the New York Stock Exchange.

