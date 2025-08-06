Entravision (EVC) Q2 Revenue Jumps 22%

Key Points Revenue grew 22% year over year to $100.7 million (GAAP) in Q2 2025, driven by continued digital and advertising technology expansion.

The Advertising Technology & Services segment saw a 190% increase in operating profit compared to Q2 2024, while the Media segment’s operating profit dropped 94% compared to Q2 2024.

Entravision maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.05 per share, with no formal financial outlook provided for the rest of 2025.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC), a U.S.-based media and advertising technology company, reported its second quarter 2025 results on August 5, 2025. The company posted a 22% rise in GAAP revenue, reaching $100.7 million in Q2 2025, supported by significant growth in its digital Advertising Technology & Services segment, with net revenue increasing 66% year-over-year. There were no analyst estimates to compare against. Earnings per share (GAAP) improved, narrowing to a loss of $(0.04) from a $(0.35) loss a year ago. Operating loss contracted to $(0.8 million). The quarter showed marked progress within digital businesses but continued challenges in legacy media operations.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.04) $(0.35) Not meaningful Revenue (GAAP) $100.7 million $82.7 million 22 % Operating Income (Loss) $(0.8 million) N/A N/A Segment Operating Profit – Media $0.4 million $5.9 million (93 %) Segment Operating Profit – Advertising Technology & Services $5.2 million $1.8 million 189 % Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $7.8 million N/A N/A

Company Overview and Focus Areas

Entravision Communications operates two main businesses: a traditional media segment focused on television, radio, and local digital content, and an Advertising Technology & Services segment that provides programmatic digital advertising and technology. Through key platforms such as AudioEngage (digital audio advertising) and Smadex (mobile programmatic advertising technology), the company connects advertisers with audiences across the U.S. and global markets.

Recently, Entravision's strategy has centered on expanding its digital and technology-driven offerings. The Smadex platform is designed to handle billions of mobile ad requests, and the company is investing in artificial intelligence to improve results for digital advertisers. Maintaining a close relationship with TelevisaUnivision and strengthening local news offerings are also critical to Entravision's business model and future growth.

The period saw a sharp contrast in performance between the two business segments. The Advertising Technology & Services business posted GAAP net revenue of $55.3 million, up 66% year-over-year, and operating profit surged 190% to $5.2 million. Management attributed this to robust ad spending and the continued rollout of proprietary technology enhancements, including artificial intelligence features in its Smadex platform. However, direct operating expenses in this segment rose 94% amid heavy reinvestment in technology and sales resources, which will be important to monitor for margin trends going forward.

The Media segment, which covers television and radio broadcasting plus related digital and local advertising, continued to decline, with GAAP net revenue decreasing 8% compared to Q2 2024. Revenue (GAAP) fell 8% year over year to $45.4 million, mainly because of softer broadcast advertising and lower retransmission consent fees. Segment operating profit was just $0.4 million, down 94% year-over-year, due to shrinking linear TV demand and continued increases in staffing and digital investments. Some stabilization was noted compared to recent quarters, with a slight sequential improvement in profit, but the underlying trend remains negative.

Company-wide costs and balance sheet updates further defined the quarter. Corporate expenses decreased 41% compared to Q2 2024, with notable reductions in salaries, bonuses, severance, and professional fees. A voluntary $10.0 million debt prepayment was made, and the company retained $69.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities, down from $100.6 million at December 31, 2024, reflecting both these outflows and capital expenditures.

Political advertising remains highly cyclical for Entravision, elevating results in election years, but offering less support in off periods like this quarter. The company's affiliation with TelevisaUnivision (agreements through 2026) continues to anchor much of its core broadcast content and reach into the Latino marketplace, which is essential for both advertising and network carriage revenues. No major one-time events or asset sales were noted this quarter, but management completed a credit agreement amendment in July to provide further financial flexibility.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Watchpoints

The company did not provide formal financial guidance for the third quarter or for fiscal 2025. Management emphasized ongoing investments in digital platforms, sales capacity, and local content, while reiterating a commitment to balance sheet strength and ongoing capital returns. Investors should pay attention to margin progression in Advertising Technology & Services and the evolution of TelevisaUnivision relationships.

The quarterly dividend was unchanged at $0.05 per share. Entravision Communications does not currently provide explicit forward financial guidance in its earnings releases.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

