Entravision Communications Reports Revenue Growth in Q3 2024

Entravision Communications Corporation Class A ( (EVC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Entravision Communications Corporation Class A presented to its investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation is a media and advertising technology company that operates in the U.S. with a portfolio of television, radio, and digital advertising services targeting Latino audiences. It also offers programmatic ad purchasing through its platforms Smadex and Adwake.

In its third-quarter results for 2024, Entravision reported a significant 25% increase in net revenue compared to the previous year, primarily driven by growth in political advertising and its Smadex platform. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share.

The key financial highlights include a realignment of its operating segments into Media and Advertising Technology & Services, which saw respective revenue growth of 23% and 30%. Despite increased costs associated with expanding news programming and digital advertising, corporate expenses saw a notable 48% decrease due to operational realignments.

Looking ahead, Entravision remains focused on strengthening its digital marketing solutions and expanding Smadex, with a strong balance sheet supporting its strategic growth initiatives. The company anticipates continuing its quarterly dividend program, contingent on board approval.

