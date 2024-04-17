Entravision Communications (EVC) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 3.57

The average one-year price target for Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) has been revised to 3.57 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of 2.68 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.14% from the latest reported closing price of 1.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entravision Communications. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVC is 0.05%, a decrease of 7.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 60,268K shares. The put/call ratio of EVC is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 10,592K shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,577K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 0.62% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 7,955K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 3,280K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,267K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,361K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,356K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Entravision Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entravision Communications Corporation is a diversified global marketing, technology, and media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Its dynamic portfolio of services includes cutting-edge, proprietary marketing technologies and platforms, along with leading media and marketing audience-centric assets in the U.S., including 54 television stations and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. In addition to broadcast, the company offers mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms, which allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms to identify the ideal combination of creative assets, audience targeting and pricing.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.