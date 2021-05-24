Entravision Communications (EVC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Entravision Communications (EVC)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 17.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $4.56 in the previous session. Entravision Communications has gained 64.7% since the start of the year compared to the -1.7% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the 4.8% return for the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 6, 2021, Entravision Communications reported EPS of $0.06 versus consensus estimate of $0.04 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 22.02%.

For the current fiscal year, Entravision Communications is expected to post earnings of $0.37 per share on $662.48 million in revenues. This represents a -13.95% change in EPS on a 92.57% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.39 per share on $735.9 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 5.41% and 11.08%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Entravision Communications may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Entravision Communications has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 12.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 7.2X versus its peer group's average of 7.2X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Entravision Communications currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Entravision Communications passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Entravision Communications shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does Entravision Communications Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of Entravision Communications have been moving higher, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also looking good, including TEGNA (TGNA), Gray Television (GTN), and E.W. Scripps Company The (SSP), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 39% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for Entravision Communications, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

