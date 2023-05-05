Entravision Communications - (EVC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Entravision Communications - said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.49%, the lowest has been 1.09%, and the highest has been 19.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.85 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.96. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entravision Communications -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVC is 0.08%, an increase of 31.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 57,783K shares. The put/call ratio of EVC is 1.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entravision Communications - is 13.09. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 123.00% from its latest reported closing price of 5.87.

The projected annual revenue for Entravision Communications - is 982MM, a decrease of 1.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 10,203K shares representing 11.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,075K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 13.67% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 7,737K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,429K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,534K shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,315K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 11.62% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,263K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,745K shares, representing a decrease of 21.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVC by 0.45% over the last quarter.

Entravision Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entravision Communications Corporation is a diversified global marketing, technology, and media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Its dynamic portfolio of services includes cutting-edge, proprietary marketing technologies and platforms, along with leading media and marketing audience-centric assets in the U.S., including 54 television stations and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. In addition to broadcast, the company offers mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms, which allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms to identify the ideal combination of creative assets, audience targeting and pricing.

