ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS Earnings Results: $EVC Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS ($EVC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.62 per share, missing estimates of $0.14 by $0.76. The company also reported revenue of $106,960,000, missing estimates of $177,962,000 by $-71,002,000.
ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,003,451 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,358,109
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 874,538 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,055,164
- GATE CITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 668,031 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,569,872
- KINGSVIEW WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 249,462 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $586,235
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 230,845 shares (+594.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $542,485
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 187,349 shares (+1100.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $440,270
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 177,740 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $417,689
