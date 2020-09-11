Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1.38, the dividend yield is 7.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVC was $1.38, representing a -59.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.42 and a 25.45% increase over the 52 week low of $1.10.

EVC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Grupo Televisa S.A. (TV) and Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). EVC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.44. Zacks Investment Research reports EVC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -293.33%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

