Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EVC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVC was $3.69, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.69 and a 235.45% increase over the 52 week low of $1.10.

EVC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC). EVC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.04. Zacks Investment Research reports EVC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.98%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVC Dividend History page.

