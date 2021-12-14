Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that EVC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.76, the dividend yield is 1.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVC was $6.76, representing a -27.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.34 and a 154.14% increase over the 52 week low of $2.66.

EVC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). EVC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports EVC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.3%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the evc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.