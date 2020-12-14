Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EVC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.09, the dividend yield is 3.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVC was $3.09, representing a -3.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.19 and a 180.91% increase over the 52 week low of $1.10.

EVC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). EVC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.19. Zacks Investment Research reports EVC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 93.33%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

