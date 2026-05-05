Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) Surges 8.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA) shares rallied 8.9% in the last trading session to close at $15.79. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 10.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Entrada Therapeutics’s share price gain can likely be attributed to the growing investor optimism around its product pipeline and upcoming clinical milestones.The company is advancing a broad portfolio of RNA-based therapies targeting neuromuscular diseases like Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy (DM1), with multiple key data readouts expected in 2026 alongside its partnered DM1 candidate VX-670 with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.Lead candidate ENTR-601-44 is progressing well, with early-stage dosing completed and higher-dose cohorts underway, while ENTR-601-45 has already begun patient dosing in global studies. Additional programs like ENTR-601-50 and ENTR-601-51 are moving toward clinical and regulatory milestones, reflecting steady pipeline expansion.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -152.4%. Revenues are expected to be $6.36 million, down 69.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Entrada Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TRDA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Entrada Therapeutics is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA), finished the last trading session 8.1% higher at $0.92. HUMA has returned 33.1% over the past month.

Humacyte, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.1. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents no change. Humacyte, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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