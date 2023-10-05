Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) Price Target Increased by 16.28% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) has been revised to 25.50 / share. This is an increase of 16.28% from the prior estimate of 21.93 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.46% from the latest reported closing price of 15.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entrada Therapeutics. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 68.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRDA is 0.75%, an increase of 30.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.55% to 26,055K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,866K shares representing 14.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 4,426K shares representing 13.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 4,408K shares representing 13.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,938K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,984K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 115.93% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,783K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRDA by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.