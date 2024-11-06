Entrada Therapeutics price target raised to $28 from $25 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) to $28 from $25 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Entrada’s Q3 top line of $19.6M and bottom line of (35c) beat both its and the Street’s estimates. As teh company remains focused on its development programs, Oppenheimer remains pleased by the recent preliminary positive data from the Phase 1 ENTR-601-44-101 for DMD.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.