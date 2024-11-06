Entrada Therapeutics price target raised to $20 from $18 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) to $20 from $18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The company has two candidates approaching mid-stage clinical trial entry, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

