Entrada Therapeutics Presents Data Supporting Advancement Of Duchenne Franchise

(RTTNews) - Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) announced the presentation of clinical and preclinical data in support of its expanding Duchenne clinical franchise. The company said it is on track to submit regulatory applications this quarter to initiate separate global Phase 2 clinical trials for ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45 in patients with Duchenne who are exon 44 skipping and exon 45 skipping amenable, respectively. Also, the company plans to submit regulatory applications in 2025 to initiate a global Phase 2 clinical trial for third Duchenne candidate, ENTR-601-50, in patients who are exon 50 skipping amenable.

"Adding to our previously reported positive data from our Phase 1 ENTR-601-44-101 trial, we are presenting further safety data demonstrating that there were no adverse findings or clinically relevant changes to any biomarkers of renal toxicity measured at the highest dose tested during the study. We are also pleased to present new data from preclinical studies of ENTR-601-45, showing compelling in vivo dystrophin production and functional improvement," said Natarajan Sethuraman, President of R&D at Entrada Therapeutics.

