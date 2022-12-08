Entrada Therapeutics Climbs 18% On Collaboration With Vertex Pharma

(RTTNews) - Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA) are spiking more than 18 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced a global collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceutical Inc. (VRTX). The tie-up will focus on discovering and developing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle therapeutics for myotonic dystrophy type 1. As per the agreement, Entrada will receive an upfront payment of $224 million, as well as an equity investment of $26 million. Further, Entrada will be eligible to receive up to $485 million in various milestones.

Currently, shares of Entrada are at $21.00, up 18.48 percent from the previous close of $17.72 on a volume of 146,631.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.