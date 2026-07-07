ENTRA1 Partnership Strengthens NuScale's Commercial Path

NuScale Power Corporation’s SMR partnership with ENTRA1 Energy has become an important part of its strategy to bring small modular reactors (SMRs) to market. Instead of only supplying its reactor technology, NuScale has named ENTRA1 as its exclusive global commercialization partner. Under this arrangement, NuScale provides its U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission-approved SMR technology, while ENTRA1 is responsible for developing, financing, owning and operating the power plants.

This partnership helps address one of the biggest challenges facing advanced nuclear projects: turning proven technology into commercial power plants that can be built and financed. It also simplifies the process for customers by offering a single, integrated solution instead of requiring them to work with multiple companies for development, financing and operations.

ENTRA1's role goes beyond building nuclear power plants. The company aims to provide complete energy solutions by offering different ownership and financing options, such as long-term power purchase agreements or transferring plant ownership to customers. ENTRA1 also plans to use NuScale's SMR technology for a wide range of applications, including electricity generation, hydrogen production, water desalination and industrial heating. This broad approach expands the potential market for NuScale's reactors and helps meet the growing demand for reliable, around-the-clock, carbon-free energy across different industries.

The partnership is already moving from planning to execution. ENTRA1 is continuing to work with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) on a proposal to develop up to 6 gigawatts of new nuclear generating capacity using NuScale Power Modules. If completed, it could become one of the largest nuclear power projects in U.S. history. ENTRA1 is also working toward a long-term power purchase agreement with TVA and expects to benefit from funding opportunities under the U.S.-Japan Framework Agreement. As these projects move forward, ENTRA1 could play a key role in bringing NuScale's SMR technology into commercial use on a much larger scale.

NuScale is not the only company working to commercialize advanced nuclear technology. While its strategy combines approved SMR technology with commercialization through ENTRA1, other nuclear developers are pursuing different reactor designs to meet the growing demand for reliable, carbon-free power.

How Other Advanced Nuclear Companies are Approaching the Market

Oklo Inc. OKLO is developing liquid-metal-cooled fast reactors that use metal fuel, a technology with decades of operating history. OKLO says its reactors rely on inherent safety features that allow them to respond naturally to changing conditions. OKLO is also building capabilities in fuel recycling, allowing used nuclear fuel to become a future energy source. Beyond electricity generation, OKLO is expanding into advanced fuel services and radioisotope production, creating a broader long-term business model.

NANO Nuclear Energy NNE is developing compact microreactors designed for applications where large nuclear plants are impractical. NANO Nuclear's portfolio includes the KRONOS Micro Modular Reactor, the ZEUS battery reactor and the portable LOKI microreactor. NANO Nuclear is targeting data centers, industrial facilities, military sites, remote communities and microgrids. By focusing on smaller, modular reactor designs, NANO Nuclear aims to provide reliable, carbon-free power that can be deployed more quickly and flexibly than traditional nuclear plants.

The Zacks Rundown on NuScale Power

Shares of SMR have lost more than 50% over the past six months.

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NuScale Power currently has an average brokerage recommendation of 2.56 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 18 brokerage firms.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMR’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.