Entra ASA Secures 10-Year Lease Deal in Oslo

Entra ASA has entered into a decade-long lease agreement with Husbanken for a 750 sqm space at Schweigaardsgate 15 in Oslo, set to commence in Q4 2024. The building is undergoing redevelopment and has achieved a 93% occupancy rate with this deal.

