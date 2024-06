Entra ASA (GB:0R3Y) has released an update.

Entra ASA has successfully concluded the sale of its Trondheim portfolio for NOK 6.45 billion, initially announced on the 1st of February and the 22nd of March 2024.

For further insights into GB:0R3Y stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.