Entire Dutch yield curve turns negative as euro zone growth fears weigh

Ten-year German government bond yields fell to a four month low on Friday and the entire Dutch yield curve returned to negative territory before the release of euro zone business surveys that are expected to signal a slowdown in economic activity.

Uncertainty stemming from the potential economic impact of coronavirus has boosted demand for safe-haven bonds in recent weeks, while money markets have started to price a higher probability of a rate cut from the European Central Bank by the end of the year.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell to -0.46%, its lowest since mid-October DE10YT=RR

The 30-year Dutch bond yield - the longest on the sovereign curve - fell to -0.002% in early trade, its lowest since Oct 10. It was last around -0.01%, down 4 basis points on the day NL30YT=RR.

The German yield curve is next in line to return to negative territory, where the 30-year bond yield is currently trading at 0.01% DE30YT=RR

German figures due at 0830 GMT are expected to show a slowdown in both the manufacturing and services sectors, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Data recently showing the German economy stagnated in the fourth quarter had already fanned fears of a recession.

Eurozone figures will be released at 0900 GMT.

