Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (EGLX) Price Target Increased by 6.32% to 2.59

The average one-year price target for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (NASDAQ:EGLX) has been revised to 2.59 / share. This is an increase of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 2.44 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.94 to a high of 3.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 325.41% from the latest reported closing price of 0.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 30.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGLX is 0.00%, a decrease of 77.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.50% to 7,263K shares. The put/call ratio of EGLX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boothbay Fund Management holds 3,320K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,883K shares, representing an increase of 13.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGLX by 10.66% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 897K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 636K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 519K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGLX by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 452K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted Gen Z and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

