Entheon Biomedical Announces New Private Placement Financing

December 02, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Entheon Biomedical (TSE:ENBI) has released an update.

Canadian biotech firm Entheon Biomedical is launching a private placement financing to raise up to CDN$300,000 by issuing 3 million units, each consisting of a common share and a warrant. The proceeds will be used for general working capital, providing potential growth opportunities for the company focused on addiction treatment.

