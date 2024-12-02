Entheon Biomedical Announces New Private Placement Financing

Entheon Biomedical (TSE:ENBI) has released an update.

Canadian biotech firm Entheon Biomedical is launching a private placement financing to raise up to CDN$300,000 by issuing 3 million units, each consisting of a common share and a warrant. The proceeds will be used for general working capital, providing potential growth opportunities for the company focused on addiction treatment.

