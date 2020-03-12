ENTG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.32, changing hands as low as $43.25 per share. Entegris Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENTG's low point in its 52 week range is $33.75 per share, with $59.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.35.

