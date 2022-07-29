ENTG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/2/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/2/22, Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 8/24/22. As a percentage of ENTG's recent stock price of $107.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ENTG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENTG's low point in its 52 week range is $85.92 per share, with $158 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.26.

In Friday trading, Entegris Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

