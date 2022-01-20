ENTG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $125.73, changing hands as low as $123.72 per share. Entegris Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENTG's low point in its 52 week range is $93.50 per share, with $158 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.