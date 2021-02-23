Acies Acquisition II, a blank check company targeting live, location-based, and mobile experiential entertainment, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Manhattan Beach, CA-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Acies Acquisition II would command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by Co-CEOs Daniel Fetters and Edward King, both of whom worked in investment banking at Morgan Stanley for 20 years and most recently served as Managing Directors, and Chairman James Murren, the former Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International. The company plans to target the live, location-based, and mobile experiential entertainment industries, spanning live events, family entertainment, casino gaming, destination hospitality, sports, sports betting, and iGaming.



Management's previous SPAC, Acies Acquisition (ACAC; +7% from $10 offer price), went public in October 2020 and has a pending merger agreement with game developer PLAYSTUDIOS.



Acies Acquisition II was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ATWOU. Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, and Oppenheimer & Co. are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Entertainment SPAC Acies Acquisition II files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

