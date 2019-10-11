Entertainment One posts wider first-quarter loss

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Canada-based independent entertainment company Entertainment One Ltd ETO.L on Friday posted a near seven-fold wider first-quarter loss, hit by lower sales in its film, television & music segments.

The company, which has agreed to be bought by Hasbro Inc HAS.O in August, said the loss before tax widened to 43.9 million pounds ($54.65 million) from 6.8 million pounds, a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8033 pounds)

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

