Entertainment One posts wider first-quarter loss

Canada-based independent entertainment company Entertainment One Ltd on Friday posted a near seven-fold wider first-quarter loss, hit by lower sales in its film, television & music segments.

The company, which has agreed to be bought by Hasbro Inc HAS.O in August, said the loss before tax widened to 43.9 million pounds ($54.65 million) from 6.8 million pounds, a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8033 pounds)

