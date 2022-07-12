US Markets
FZT

Entertainment firm Falcon's Beyond to go public via $1 bln SPAC deal

Contributor
Manya Saini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Entertainment firm Falcon's Beyond has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check vehicle FAST Acquisition Corp. II in a deal valuing the combined entity at about $1 billion, including debt, the companies said on Tuesday.

July 12 (Reuters) - Entertainment firm Falcon's Beyond has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check vehicle FAST Acquisition Corp. II FZT.N in a deal valuing the combined entity at about $1 billion, including debt, the companies said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FZT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular