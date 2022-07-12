Entertainment firm Falcon's Beyond to go public via $1 bln SPAC deal

July 12 (Reuters) - Entertainment firm Falcon's Beyond has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check vehicle FAST Acquisition Corp. II FZT.N in a deal valuing the combined entity at about $1 billion, including debt, the companies said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

