Entertainment and talent agency Endeavor Group sets terms for $600 million IPO

Endeavor Group Holdings, a global entertainment production company and talent agency, announced terms for its IPO on Monday. In its latest filing, the company also added Barclays, Citi, and 16 others as underwriters.



The Beverly Hills, CA-based company plans to raise $600 million by offering 19.4 million shares at a price range of $30 to $32. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Endeavor Group Holdings would command a fully diluted market value of $8.0 billion.



Endeavor Group Holdings traces its roots to 1898 and booked $4.2 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol EDR. Goldman Sachs, KKR, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Evercore ISI, Jefferies and HSBC Corporation are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of September 23, 2019.

