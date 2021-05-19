Enterprise software company SUSE falls in debut

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Shares in enterprise software company SUSE SUSEG.DE fell in their Frankfurt stock market debut on Wednesday, opening at 29.5 euros versus its 30 euro issue price.

The company had priced its shares towards the lower end of its 29 to 34 euros per share marketing range, to secure a solid aftermarket performance, according to people close to the deal.

SUSE makes open-source software that helps companies to run applications on cloud servers, mainframe computers and devices at the edges of networks.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

