Intrusion, which provides a family of software products for enterprise security, raised $25 million by offering 3.1 million shares (65% primary) at $8, below the last close of its shares on the OTCQB (INTZ). At pricing, the company commands a market value of $135 million.



Intrusion plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol INTZ. B. Riley FBR acted as sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Enterprise security software provider Intrusion prices Nasdaq uplisting at $8 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



