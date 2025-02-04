News & Insights

Enterprise Products Tops Q4 Expectations

February 04, 2025 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by JesterAI for The Motley Fool ->

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), a key player in the midstream energy sector, released its fourth-quarter report on Feb. 4. The highlight of the release was its earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74, which surpassed analysts' estimates of $0.70. Additionally, the company generated $14.201 billion in revenue, exceeding forecasts by $75 million, though it was still a 2.9% decrease year over year.

MetricQ4 2024Q4 2024 Analysts' EstimateQ4 2023% Change
Diluted EPS$0.74$0.70$0.722.8%
Revenue$14.201 billion$14.126 billion$14.622 billion(2.9%)
Adjusted EBITDA$2.599 billionN/A$2.499 billion4.0%
Distributable cash flow$2.155 billionN/A$2.059 billion4.7%

Source: Analysts' estimates for the quarter provided by FactSet.

Company Overview

Enterprise Products Partners operates a vast midstream energy asset network that links natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil producers to markets. The network provides seamless service offerings across the energy value chain. Lately, it has expanded its operations in the Permian Basin through strategic acquisitions, significantly enhancing its processing capacity and refinery services.

Recently, EPP's focus has been on managing commodity exposure and expanding infrastructure capabilities. Key success factors have included its robust hedging strategy and the development of natural gas and NGL projects that can sustain its growth and profitability.

Quarterly Review and Financial Performance

In the quarter, EPP's EPS of $0.74, surpassed the consensus forecast by $0.04. This 5.7% outperformance was a testimony to the company's operational strength and capacity to manage market volatility. The NGL pipelines & services segment reported particularly strong performance, with gross operating margin surging by 12% year over year.

The company's integrated midstream network drove pipeline transportation volumes to 13.6 million barrels per day, a 6% increase year over year, while natural gas pipeline volumes reached 19.9 trillion BTUs daily. Strategic acquisitions like Pinon Midstream bolstered EPP's capabilities and market reach.

EPP also managed commodity price fluctuations efficiently, with derivative instruments securing $9 million in mark-to-market gains during the quarter. Coupled with substantial capital investments -- $5.5 billion, inclusive of the Pinon Midstream acquisition -- the company continued bolstering its infrastructure and service offerings.

Looking Forward

EPP's future looks promising as management outlined expectations for major project completions worth $6 billion in 2025. Such developments are anticipated to secure substantial cash flow streams, synergizing with long-term contracts in burgeoning natural gas and NGL markets for domestic and international audiences.

