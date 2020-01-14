Enterprise Products Rewards Unitholders With Distribution Hike

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD announced approvals from the board of directors for a hike in quarterly cash distribution.

The fourth-quarter 2019 distribution of 44.5 cents per common unit reflects a sequential hike of 0.6% and a year-over-year increment of 2.3%. The new distribution also reflects the partnership’s quarterly distribution hike for 62 quarters in a row.

Enterprise Products has been consistently returning cash distribution to unit holders, thanks to a stable business model. The partnership generates steady fee-based revenues from its diversified midstream infrastructures that comprise pipeline networks, spreading across 50,000 miles, transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined petroleum products. The midstream properties also comprise storage and export facilities.

In a separate release, Enterprise Products announced the start-up of a isobutane dehydrogenation plant in Mont Belvieu, TX. The unit is gaining from long-term contracts of investment grade clients that will provide additional fee-based revenues. The partnership expects the new unit to be able to process roughly 25,000 barrels of butane every day to produce 1 billion pounds of isobutylene every year.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Enterprise Products is a leading provider of midstream energy services in North America. The partnership is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan 30. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s to-be-reported-quarter earnings is pinned at 54 cents per unit.

The partnership currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meanwhile, a few better-ranked players in the energy space are Ecopetrol SA EC, California Resources Corporation CRC and CNX Resources Corporation CNX. While Ecopetrol sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), California Resources and CNX Resources carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ecopetrol is likely to have witnessed earnings growth of 7% in 2019.

California Resources’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters.

CNX Resources’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the prior four quarters. It has a positive earnings surprise of 34.8%, on average, for the trailing four quarters.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.