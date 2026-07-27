Enterprise Products to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the partnership’s adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents due to weak margins in Crude Oil Pipelines & Services and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

The partnership’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same twice, delivering an average negative surprise of 1.1%. This is depicted in the graph below.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Price and EPS Surprise

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. price-eps-surprise | Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Quote

Estimate Trend for EPD

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of 74 cents has seen one upward revision and one downward revision in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 12.1% jump from the prior-year reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $13.40 billion implies a 17.9% increase from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for EPD's Q2 Results

Enterprise Products is a leading player in the midstream energy sector, with an extensive pipeline network spanning more than 50,600 miles, liquids storage facilities with more than 300 million barrels’ storage capacity, deepwater docks, natural gas processing trains, fractionators, PDH and iBDH. The partnership stores and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, natural gas, petrochemicals and refined products using its midstream assets. A large portion of its contracts are fee-based with inflation protection provisions. Therefore, EPD likely generated stable cash flows in the June-end quarter of 2026.

For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the gross operating margin of the Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment is pegged at $462 million, up from $417 million a year ago. Estimates for Crude Oil Pipelines & Services and NGL Pipelines & Services stand at $390 million and $1,516 million, respectively, showing improvements from the prior-year figures of $385 million and $1,416 million, respectively.

Q2 Earnings Whispers for EPD Stock

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for EPD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you will see below.

Enterprise Products' Earnings ESP: EPD has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank of EPD: Enterprise Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

NOV Inc. NOV has an Earnings ESP of +19.69% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NOV is scheduled to release earnings on July 28, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOV’s earnings is pegged at 16 cents per share, indicating a 44.8% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Cactus, Inc. WHD has an Earnings ESP of +7.04% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Cactus is scheduled to release earnings on July 29, 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WHD’s earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, suggesting a 7.6% improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

Western Midstream Partners, LP WES has an Earnings ESP of +1.19% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Western Midstream is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 5, 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WES’ earnings is pegged at 90 cents per share, suggesting a 3.4% improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NOV Inc. (NOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.