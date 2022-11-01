Enterprise Products Q3 Profit Rises, Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to common unitholders grew to $1.36 billion or $0.62 per unit from last year's $1.15 billion or $0.52 per unit.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues were $15.47 billion from last year's $10.83 billion. Analysts estimated revenues of $14.2 billion for the quarter.

