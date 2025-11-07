Enterprise Products Partners: Is the Stock a Buy as Growth Is Set to Ramp Up in 2026?

Key Points

Enterprise turned in lackluster Q3 results.

However, the company has a number of new projects set to be up and running heading into 2026.

The stock trades at an attractive valuation and now has an over 7% yield.

10 stocks we like better than Enterprise Products Partners ›

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) continues to see some headwinds, as earlier this year, some attractive long-term contracts rolled off in its LPG (liquified petroleum gas) business, and the high spreads it was previously enjoying in its propylene and octane enhancement businesses have normalized. However, the company's overall business remains fairly steady, and it has a number of large growth projects set to come online by year-end.

The master limited partnership (MLP) currently has a forward yield of 7.1% and just increased its stock buyback authorization from $2 billion to $5 billion. It said that increasing its distribution will continue to be its No. 1 priority, but that by upping its buyback authorization, it will have more capital allocation flexibility.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Let's take a closer look at the midstream energy company's Q3 results and prospects to see if investors should be buying the stock ahead of what should be stronger growth in 2026.

Better growth ahead

While Enterprise is dealing with some minor headwinds, it still has a very steady, predictable business model. More than 82% of its gross operating profits thus far this year have come from fee-based activities. That's more in line with its historical levels after seeing a few years of strong commodity-price and differential-based contributions that pushed it lower.

In Q3, Enterprise's total gross operating profit fell by 3% to $2.39 billion, while its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) edged lower by 1.5% to $2.41 billion. Distributable cash flow (DCF) fell by 7% to $1.83 billion, while adjusted free cash flow came in at just $96 million.

Despite the weak quarter, Enterprise's distribution remained well covered, and its balance sheet is solid. It had a 1.5x coverage ratio, based on its DCF, for the quarter, while it ended Q3 with leverage (net debt adjusted for equity credit in junior subordinated notes divided by adjusted EBITDA) of 3.3x. It paid a $0.545 per unit quarterly distribution, which was up 3.8% year over year. It also bought back $80 million in stock in the quarter.

Looking ahead, Enterprise has a number of projects coming online soon. It said that, after a three-month delay, its huge Frac 14 natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionator is now up and running, and that two PDH (propane dehydrogenation) plants are returning to normal levels. Meanwhile, its Bahia Pipeline and Seminole Pipeline conversion will soon come online at the same time. Bahia is a new NGL project, while the Seminole Pipeline was temporarily converted to an NGL pipeline and will be converted back to a crude pipeline.

The company currently has $5.1 billion in projects under construction, and has ramped up its capital expenditure (capex) spending to $4.5 billion this year. It will return to a capex of between $2.2 billion and $2.5 billion in 2026, giving it a lot more flexibility to reduce debt, buy back stock, and increase its distribution.

Is it time to buy Enterprise stock?

Despite the recent headwinds, Enterprise remains one of the best-run midstream companies out there. It's been able to increase its distribution for 26 consecutive years, and with a period of big capex spending set to finish up, it should see both strong growth and increased capital allocation flexibility next year.

On the valuation front, the stock trades at a forward enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 9.5x based on analysts' 2026 estimates of $10.53 billion in EBITDA. That is well below the company's historical valuation multiple, and an attractive entry point.

Given Enterprise's attractive valuation and well-covered distribution, I'd be a buyer of the stock heading into what should be a much stronger year operationally for the company in 2026.

Should you invest $1,000 in Enterprise Products Partners right now?

Before you buy stock in Enterprise Products Partners, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Enterprise Products Partners wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $592,390!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,196,494!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.