EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Q2 Profit Falls

August 01, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Tuesday reported net income of $1.253 billion, or $0.57 per unit for the second quarter, lower than $1.411 billion, or $0.64 per unit in the same quarter a year ago.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenues declined to $10.65 million from $16.06 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $13.03 billion.

