News & Insights

Markets
EPD

Enterprise Products Partners LP Reveals Advance In Q2 Income, But Misses Estimates

July 30, 2024 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.405 billion, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $1.253 billion, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.6% to $13.483 billion from $10.651 billion last year.

Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.405 Bln. vs. $1.253 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $13.483 Bln vs. $10.651 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EPD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.