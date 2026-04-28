Enterprise Products Partners LP Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.482 billion, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $1.393 billion, or $0.64 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.7% to $14.386 billion from $15.417 billion last year.

Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.482 Bln. vs. $1.393 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $14.386 Bln vs. $15.417 Bln last year.

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