Enterprise Products Partners LP Reports Rise In Q2 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.41 billion, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $1.11 billion, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 69.9% to $16.06 billion from $9.45 billion last year.

Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.41 Bln. vs. $1.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q2): $16.06 Bln vs. $9.45 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.