Enterprise Products Partners LP Reports Retreat In Q1 Profit, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.393 billion, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $1.456 billion, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $15.417 billion from $14.760 billion last year.

Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.393 Bln. vs. $1.456 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $15.417 Bln vs. $14.760 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.