Enterprise Products Partners LP Reports Drop In Q3 Profit, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.33 billion, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $1.41 billion, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 12.7% to $12.02 billion from $13.77 billion last year.

Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.33 Bln. vs. $1.41 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $12.02 Bln vs. $13.77 Bln last year.

