Enterprise Products Partners LP Q4 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.633 billion, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $1.602 billion, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to $14.201 billion from $14.622 billion last year.

Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.633 Bln. vs. $1.602 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $14.201 Bln vs. $14.622 Bln last year.

