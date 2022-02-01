Enterprise Products Partners LP Q4 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) reported a profit for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.03 billion, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $0.34 billion, or $015 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 61.5% to $11.37 billion from $7.04 billion last year.

Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.03 Bln. vs. $0.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $015 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $11.37 Bln vs. $7.04 Bln last year.

