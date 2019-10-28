Markets
Enterprise Products Partners LP Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.02 billion, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $1.31 billion, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.0% to $7.96 billion from $9.59 billion last year.

Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.02 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.46 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q3): $7.96 Bln vs. $9.59 Bln last year.

