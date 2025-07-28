Enterprise Products Partners LP Q2 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.44 billion, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $1.41 billion, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 15.7% to $11.36 billion from $13.48 billion last year.

Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.44 Bln. vs. $1.41 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $11.36 Bln vs. $13.48 Bln last year.

