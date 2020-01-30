Enterprise Products Partners LP Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.10 billion, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $1.28 billion, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.7% to $8.01 billion from $9.18 billion last year.

Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.10 Bln. vs. $1.28 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $8.01 Bln vs. $9.18 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.