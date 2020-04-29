Enterprise Products Partners LP Earnings Rise In Q1

(RTTNews) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.35 billion, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $1.26 billion, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.4% to $7.48 billion from $8.54 billion last year.

Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.35 Bln. vs. $1.26 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q1): $7.48 Bln vs. $8.54 Bln last year.

